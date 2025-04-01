Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mosaic Financial Group LLC

Mosaic Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

