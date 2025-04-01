United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $58,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $16,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,195.85. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,500 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

