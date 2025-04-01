Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $308.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

