Mosaic Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

NVO opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

