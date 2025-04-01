RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,158 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after purchasing an additional 265,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

