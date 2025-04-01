Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,655 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Relx were worth $89,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 69,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Relx by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Relx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RELX opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

