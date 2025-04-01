Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,384,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,574,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,226 shares of company stock worth $19,121,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

