Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 11,789 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $72,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,182.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,136.00 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,281.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,301.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.