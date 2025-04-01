Allianz SE Makes New $72,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

