Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,595,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.