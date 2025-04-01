Allstate Corp Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 75.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on IFF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.