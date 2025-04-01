Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $25.15 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 665,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

