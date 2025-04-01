GS Chain (LON:GSC) Releases Earnings Results

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GS Chain Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of LON:GSC opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. GS Chain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.79 ($0.02).
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
