MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $288.27 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.16.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.