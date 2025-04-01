Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,867 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.