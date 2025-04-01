Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 5,721 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $419.95 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.