Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 340.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,415 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

