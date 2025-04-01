InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 872,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPOOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,615. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.45.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 11.57%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

