RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) Announces Earnings Results

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 million.

NASDAQ:GIFT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. RDE has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RDE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

