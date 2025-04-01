Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Studio City International Trading Up 3.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $152.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Berkshire Hathaway Gains Defy Stock Market Slump
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Palantir Stock Builds Momentum on New Partnership
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tech Sell-Off Makes Microsoft Stock Look Like a Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.