Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 80,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 904,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director Laurie H. Argo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

