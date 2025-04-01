iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 245,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 260,494 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $26.47.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $713.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,664.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
