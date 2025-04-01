LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.40 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
About LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
