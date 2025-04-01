Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $13.87 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been given a $13.87 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 348.87% from the company’s previous close.

Zepp Health Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Zepp Health stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 7,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned 0.07% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

