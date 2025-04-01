Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 186 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in monday.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $243.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.75 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.27, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

