Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,778 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $135.96 and a one year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.