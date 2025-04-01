Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 164.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,894,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $454.95 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.