Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,402 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 85,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,389,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,819,503.35. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 707,473 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,117 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.