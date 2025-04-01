Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 80,079 BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,097,000 after buying an additional 323,684 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 755,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

