Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Acquires 400 Shares

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,472.00.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Mark Thompson purchased 500 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,305.00.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Thompson bought 1,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,051.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.