Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Acquires 400 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,472.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Mark Thompson purchased 500 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,305.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Thompson bought 1,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,051.50.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

