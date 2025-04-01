Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 73,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
