Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 73,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 665,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

