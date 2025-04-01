Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in March

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,419.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

KKKUF stock remained flat at $14.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

