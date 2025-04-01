American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. 2,538,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,924. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

