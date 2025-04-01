Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 15,938 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $266,093.10.

On Monday, January 6th, Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 1,504,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,559. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 756,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 441,770 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 382,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $3,720,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

