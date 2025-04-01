ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a 50.0% increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 3.1 %
ASA stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. 57,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
