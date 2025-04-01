Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Issues Earnings Results

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $11.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

Nutex Health Stock Up 51.8 %

Shares of NUTX stock traded up $24.37 on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. 314,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Nutex Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutex Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 6,590.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

