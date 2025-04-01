JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,877,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 3,687,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,386.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF remained flat at $13.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. JFE has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.68.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

