Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 56000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sego Resources Trading Up 14.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.