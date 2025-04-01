Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 56000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sego Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

