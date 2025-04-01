OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13,812.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837,408 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $52,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,581,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,979,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,410,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

