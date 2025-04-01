Trans Canada Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.0% of Trans Canada Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

