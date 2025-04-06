Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Simon Gagne Sells 12,269 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total transaction of C$591,611.18.
Empire Trading Down 2.2 %
EMP.A stock opened at C$47.92 on Friday. Empire Company Limited has a one year low of C$31.45 and a one year high of C$49.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Empire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on EMP.A
About Empire
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.