Huntington National Bank Purchases 218 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

NYSE:HWM opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

