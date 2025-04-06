OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $536,000 Position in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LOCT stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.