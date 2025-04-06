Mary Beth Denooyer Sells 12,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,252.58. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

