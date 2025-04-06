Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 19,890 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SAP were worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 5.7 %

SAP stock opened at $249.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day moving average is $253.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.