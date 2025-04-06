Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells 9,331 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $234,767.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,979.44. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60.
Xometry stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
