Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells 9,331 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $234,767.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,979.44. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60.

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,151,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after buying an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,834,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,270,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

