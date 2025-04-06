Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 9,544 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $350,259.12.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.7 %

POWI opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after buying an additional 476,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 203,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

