Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.82 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

