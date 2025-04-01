Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $481,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after acquiring an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.