Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 213,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $608.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $657.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.22. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.